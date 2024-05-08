Kenya: Fake Fertiliser Claims First Causality - Will CS Linturi Fall?

The fake fertiliser incident has resulted in its first casualty, as attention shifts to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in the ongoing impeachment proceedings scheduled to conclude in a week's time.

Joseph Kimote, the managing director of the National Cereals and Produce Board, has been replaced by Samuel Karogo in an acting capacity following charges filed against him last week, subsequent to questioning by the Director of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi, becoming the first victim of the fake fertiliser scandal.

Last week, Speaker Moses Wetangu'la constituted an 11-member committee tasked with investigating CS Linturi's case and presenting a report by next week.

The committee is slated to commence proceedings this week and deliver its findings to the House on May 13, during a special session convened to meet the constitutional requirement of a 10-day timeline.

During the select committee hearings, the CS will have an opportunity to personally defend himself or be represented.

If the allegations are validated, Members of Parliament will vote on a resolution to dismiss the CS, who will again have a chance to defend himself before the House's plenary.

The motion, initiated by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka and approved by 149 MPs, accused Mr Linturi of gross constitutional and legal violations, as well as gross misconduct.

Contradictory statements from high-ranking officials revealed a concerning lack of coherence on an issue critical to food security.

Mr Linturi's assertion of ignorance regarding counterfeit fertiliser circulation, in direct contradiction to President William Ruto's stern warnings against fraudulent suppliers, highlighted this discord.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh's temporary halt to fertiliser distribution in March further complicated the situation, despite the Agriculture CS maintaining there was no counterfeit fertiliser in the country.