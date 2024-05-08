Namibia Officers Kill 2 Alleged Poachers

Windhoek, Namibia — Two alleged poachers were recently shot to death by Namibian law enforcement officials who say the men had opened fire on police while being pursued for suspected poaching in the Etosha National Park.

A press release issued by the Namibian police on Friday said that an exchange of gunfire at the Etosha National Park earlier that week led to the death of two suspected poachers. They were pursued for more than 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) and opened fire on the police, resulting in them returning fire that led to their deaths.

A Namibian activist says poverty and inequality lead to wildlife crime. But police say they may shoot at anyone who brings guns into the park, where weapons are banned.

Namibia has seen a recent surge in rhino poaching, with 28 rhinos killed in the first four months of this year, compared to seven in the same period of 2023.

The police commander for Etosha National Park, Theopolina Nashikaku, said officers will not hesitate to use deadly force against suspected poachers.

"Only authorized personnel, and only authorized security personnel are permitted to carry firearms," said Nashikaku. "So, if we meet you being the person who wants to carry firearms in that restricted environment, if we just meet you trying to cross the boundary into the national park or if we find you inside the park off course, we shall assist you to return to your maker."

Poverty fuels crimes

Michael Amushelelo, a Namibian activist and commissar for Economic Development of the Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters, a political party in Namibia, said the high levels of poverty and inequality fuel wildlife crime.

"You cannot tell me that you have an entire army, you have an entire police force, you have a directorate of ranger parks but still our wildlife are still being killed like there is no one protecting them," Amushelelo said.

Romeo Muyunda, the spokesperson of the environment ministry tasked with the protection of Namibia's wildlife, said the killing of the suspects is an isolated incident that doesn't take into account the many arrests that are made without the suspects being harmed.

"This incident is isolated," Muyunda said. "I am sure this is the first of many that one [may] have heard [of] in Namibia, happening in Namibia. That means that we have been apprehending poachers sometimes in the park sometimes outside the park without fire."