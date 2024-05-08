Rwanda: One Acre Fund Rwanda Boosts Incomes for Over 800,000 Farmers

More than 850,000 farmers in 27 districts of Rwanda have recorded increased yields and generated Rwf138 billion in profit thanks to access to agro-inputs and other services delivered by One Acre Fund Rwanda during 2024 Agriculture Season A and B.

The impact was revealed on May 7, 2024, as One Acre Fund Rwanda, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), and stakeholders in the agriculture sector, discussed the achievements in agriculture in the last two seasons (2024AB) and the action plan for the 2025AB seasons.

"We managed to supply agro-inputs-seeds and fertilisers to about 850,000 farmers and also trained them on good agricultural practices during the two seasons. Maize production has drastically increased. We also measured the impact on farmers under our programme. We realised that the farmers generated Rwf138 billion in profits," said Belinda Bwiza, the CEO of One Acre Fund Rwanda.

She said they are also working with the Government of Rwanda, the private sector, and other stakeholders to prepare 2025 Agriculture Season A and B.

The increased access and adoption of improved inputs through credit and last mile deliveries, cropping systems, and climate adaptation interventions were focused on in 2024, she said.

She said there is still a need for more investment in handling post-harvest losses since farmers harvested when there were heavy rains.

"Farmers need maize drying, storage, and milling infrastructure which we are helping them to get in collaboration with partners as part of value addition to the produce. We have a programme called 'Tubura Harvest' where we collect farmers' harvests and link farmers to markets. We help farmers to also measure the moisture of maize to avoid Aflatoxin and increase their quality," she said.

One Acre Fund Rwanda is operating under three programmes; Tubura, One Acre Fund, and Venture Studio in 27 districts.

The organisation distributed 20 million agroforestry trees to more than 766,000 farmers in 2024 farming Season A nationwide through 1,841 tree nursery entrepreneurs.

It plans to distribute 25 million agro-forestry seedlings, and 500,000 fruit and nut seedlings.

As a way of helping farmers to make smarter decisions, it managed to reach out to over one million farmers under the Venture Studio programme.

With this programme, there has been a 50 per cent increase in egg consumption among children, thanks to the nutrition campaign through 'Tubura' radio campaigns.

One Acre Fund Rwanda also connected farmers to reliable markets for their grains and horticulture crops which include avocados and chili.

During 2024 farming season A, more than 2,006 tonnes of maize, 70 tonnes of avocados, and 30 tonnes of chili were sold to reliable markets.

Under the initiative, 330 tonnes of avocados and chili, as well as 5,550 tonnes of maize harvest, are planned to be connected to reliable markets.

Furthermore, there is a plan to facilitate access to export markets for coffee farmers.

In the last two seasons, One Acre Fund Rwanda trained 14,200 farmers' promoters. These promoters facilitate more than 600,000 farmers per year to adopt good agricultural practices.

The organisation supported seed companies in parent seed and variety selection, seed quality testing services, market access and seed business consulting services, and access to infrastructure such as processing and cold storage facilities, as well as professional training.

In 2024 Agriculture Season A, at least 1,481 tonnes of hybrid maize seed and 141 tonnes of potato seeds were processed and distributed to farmers.

It is also facilitating the construction of the Seed Centre at the Rwanda Institute of Conservation Agriculture (RICA) with a focus on improving the quality and efficiency of maize and potato seed production.

At least $1.2 million in investments were also made in SMEs to make the avocado, chili, and coffee value chains work.

Telesphore Ndabamenye, Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB), commended One Acre Fund Rwanda for their contribution to increasing agricultural productivity to be able to address food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty.

"One Acre Fund is a partner in increasing farming productivity through the effective delivery of seeds and fertilisers in 27 districts. They also train farmers on best agricultural practices, as well as pest and disease management.

"They help a lot in linking maize farmers, for example, to reliable markets after facilitating them in terms of drying and storage facilities to curb post-harvest losses. Agroforestry and fruit trees that are distributed to farmers are transforming agriculture and conserving the environment," he said.