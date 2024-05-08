South Africa: Lawyers Accuse Police of Political Arrests in Fort Hare Corruption Case - South African News Briefs - May 8, 2024

Lawyers Accuse Police of Political Arrests in Fort Hare Corruption Case

Bradley Conradie and Sarah Burger, leading figures in the anti-corruption campaign at the University of Fort Hare under Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, have launched scathing criticism against Police Minister Bheki Cele and the African National Congress, accusing them of orchestrating politically motivated arrests in April, reports Adriaan Basson and Jeff Wicks in an exclusive News24 report. The duo alleges that Cele and the police aimed to shield Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, whose involvement in a "fake" degree scandal they had uncovered, and to protect the ANC's interests ahead of the May elections. Conradie and Burger, from BCHC Attorneys and Horizon Forensics, were enlisted by Buhlungu in 2017 to combat corruption at the institution. Their forensic investigations led to the departure of numerous university employees and the exposure of alleged criminal activities, including former SRC leader Sicelo Mbulawa's involvement in fraudulent activities and supplier contracts. The lawyers, arrested under dramatic circumstances involving heavily armed police units, decry the excessive use of force and claim their arrests were politically motivated. They assert that their diligent efforts in exposing corruption, particularly regarding Mabuyane's degree, have made them targets. Despite their collaboration with law enforcement agencies, they find themselves facing charges alongside individuals they helped to uncover. Conradie and Burger maintain their innocence, arguing that their arrests aim to silence them and jeopardize their ongoing corruption cases.

Bolt Driver Accused of Stabbing Passengers

Bolt has taken swift action by blocking an e-hailing driver in Cape Town after he allegedly stabbed two young women during a trip booked through the app, reports IOL. The incident occurred when the driver, who had been paid the fare, reportedly became violent after the passengers requested to stop at a petrol station. Despite their refusal to exit the vehicle, the driver drove to a police station, where the situation escalated. The women began recording the incident on their phones, prompting the driver to snatch one of the devices. A physical altercation ensued, leading to the driver allegedly stabbing two of the passengers before they managed to escape. Bolt, in response, stated that they are fully cooperating with authorities and have suspended the driver pending investigation. Non-profit organizations advocating against gender-based violence have urged Bolt to enhance safety measures for passengers, particularly women.

MK Party Faces Power Struggle Over Zuma's Leadership

The rejection of MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo's proposal to reconcile with former president Jacob Zuma has sparked a power struggle within the party just weeks before the elections, reports TimesLIVE. Khumalo, who had attempted to mend fences with Zuma, subsequently requested the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to remove Zuma from the party's parliamentary candidate list, alleging fraudulent maneuvers in Zuma's ascension to the party presidency. Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, criticized Khumalo's actions, while the IEC confirmed receipt of Khumalo's letter but recognized Zuma as the registered leader of the MK Party. The party's youth league voiced support for Zuma, denouncing Khumalo as a "fly-by-night" leader and rejecting any affiliation with him. Recent leadership troubles within the party, including the removal of Bonginkosi Khanyile as interim youth leader, indicate growing unrest. Khanyile had previously opposed moves to elect Khumalo over Zuma as party president, asserting Zuma's continued leadership role.

