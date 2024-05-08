Rwanda: Nyabihu's Sheep Market Sees High Demand From Congolese Buyers

Sheep farming in Nyabihu district, Western Province, is proving to be a thriving business, attracting buyers from across the border in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

Farmers in Nyabihu are benefiting from the high demand and premium prices that Congolese buyers are willing to pay for their sheep.

Every week, the Mukamira Livestock Market draws farmers from Nyabihu and surrounding districts to sell their sheep, with most buyers hailing from the DRC. Esperance Mwanyamisuchirezi, a Congolese national explained that her customers prefer Rwandan sheep for their high-quality mutton.

"I come here to buy sheep because my customers love Nyabihu mutton. They say it's the best they've ever tasted," she told The New Times.

"The demand is so high that I know I will sell my stock quickly and make a good profit."

The sheep industry in Nyabihu plays a crucial role in improving the livelihoods of local farmers. Maniriho, a sheep farmer who prefered to only reveal one name, noted that the premium prices paid by Congolese buyers have significantly boosted his income, allowing him to provide for his family and send his children to school.

"A sheep weighing between 30 to 35 kilograms sells for Rwf 100,000. The high demand allows me to sell my sheep quickly and earn a good profit," he said. "The market in Mukamira has made it much easier for me to sell my sheep without having to travel far to find buyers."

The growing demand for Nyabihu sheep is attributed to the district's favorable climate and rich pastures, creating ideal conditions for raising healthy sheep. In response to this demand, the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) launched the PRISM (Partnership for Resilient and Inclusive Small Livestock Markets) project, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The project aims to improve the small livestock sector by providing new genetic stock and supporting farmers with infrastructure and training.

As part of the PRISM project, RAB imported 45 Merino ewes and 5 rams from Kenya to improve the genetic quality of local sheep and increase mutton and wool productivity. These sheep are bred in Gishwati, where they have rapidly multiplied to 143 in just one year.

According to Dr. Jean Baptist Habumuremyi, RAB's Gishwati station manager, this increase in sheep population has sparked interest among local farmers, with 80 applications for the new breed already submitted and 60 approved.

"The Merino breed is known for its high-quality wool and fast growth rate, offering significant benefits for local farmers in terms of income," Dr. Habumuremyi explained. He also urged farmers not to sell the Merino breed but to preserve its valuable genetic traits for long-term sustainability.

To support farmers further, RAB has constructed 15 livestock markets in the southern, western, and northern provinces, including Mukamira.

Dr. Fabrice Ndayisenga, Head of the Department of Animal Resources Innovation and Technology Transfer at RAB, outlined the government's ambitious goals to increase meat consumption from small livestock farming to 80 percent, with cows accounting for the remaining 20 percent.

This initiative is part of a seven-year plan to enhance food security and meet the Food and Agriculture Organization's target of 45 kilograms of meat consumption per year. Currently, the average Rwandan consumes only eight kilograms of meat annually, according to RAB.

Through the PRISM project, funded by IFAD, HEIFER International, and ENABEL, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has invested $45.64 million to foster small livestock value chains. This investment aims to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for farmers in Nyabihu and beyond.