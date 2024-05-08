Rwanda: Country Records Bids Farewell to Prince Kiiiz, Claims Afrogako

Country Records has bid farewell to producer Prince Kiiiz, who recently concluded a one-year contract with the studio.

"We bid farewell to music producer Prince Kiiiz with gratitude for his dedication. Our bond remains strong despite the end of our partnership," a statement issued by the studio on Tuesday, May 7, reads in part.

Country Records also clarified that AfroGako, a trendy sub-genre that blends Afrobeats with the traditional Rwandan music style known as Gakondo, originated from the studio and not from producer Element and his label 1:55AM, who launched the genre last week.

In the statement, the studio rejects unfounded claims that producer Element, who was discovered, nurtured, and groomed by Country Records, created AfroGako, insisting that it's their brand just like his stage name ELEEH.

"We encourage all music producers to adopt this genre, but we can't tolerate those who neglect the idea and brand creator of the music genre, truth and time are there for us all," reads the statement in part.

ALSO READ: From Nyundo to the studio: The rise of producer Prince Kiiiz

The statement added that Country Records remains committed to supporting local talents and fostering creativity within Rwanda's music industry as a hub for nurturing talent.

"Our goal is to create opportunities for young artists to thrive and make a living from their talents. Together, let's work towards building a vibrant and sustainable music industry that benefits our youth and contributes to the prosperity of our nation,"

On May 1, news circulated that producer Element, currently signed to Coach Gael's 1:55AM, had created his own sub-genre called AfroGako.

This is after the young artiste and producer took to social media to announce that he came up with Afro Gako four years ago by blending Rwandan cultural music (Gakondo) with Afrobeats and taking it to the mainstream.

This was not welcomed by many, including producer Pakkage, who revealed that AfroGako is a project that Country Record owner Noopja started when Element was still part of the studio.

This is one of many things that Country Records has accused 1:55AM of stealing, including producer Element himself.