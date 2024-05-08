South Africa: "Landlord Tried to Extort Me" - SA's Phat Joe on Eviction Claims from Luxury Sea Point Apartment

Media personality Phat Joe and his family were reportedly handed an order by the Western Cape High Court to be evicted from a luxury Sea Point apartment by 31 May and "should they fail or refuse to leave the property by the deadline, the sheriff was authorized to evict them on Saturday, 1 June."

Phat Joe, real name Majota Khambule, allegedly also owed his landlord debt of more than R600,000.

The rent of the apartment in the affluent area is estimated to be more than R40,000 a month.

The well-known SA TV and radio star Phat Joe has taken to air his side of the story and set the record straight on Mac G and his crew's Podcast and Chill Nation Live Tour.

Phat Joe said during the podcast: "For three years I stayed there [with] no problems. They tried to extort me out of R300,000. I said no.

"A dispute began at that point over a year ago. That dispute evolved into gunmen breaking into my house, all types of court cases, and now they are taking pictures of my daughter and publishing them online. I'm truly in a fight," Phat Joe said, according to Jakaranda FM.

Phat Joe added that a settlement had been reached between the disputing parties.

He acknowledged that while a sheriff had been dispatched to the residence, there was no eviction involved, the South African reported.

The TV personality rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the host of the comedy show The Phat Joe Show.

More recently, he has hosted The Real Housewives of Durban reunion, Temptation Island, and the talk show Cheeky Palate.