Malawi: Leveraging Drones to Bridge Healthcare Gaps in Malawi

In healthcare, rapid and efficient distribution is crucial

Millions lack access to essential healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa, often due to the tyranny of distance compounded by the growing threats of climate change. Traditional transportation methods struggle in remote areas, leaving life-saving vaccines and medications out of reach. Here drones enter the picture as a solution, promising to bridge this healthcare gap and ensure timely access to critical care even as climate challenges disrupt traditional infrastructure.

VillageReach, a non-profit championing healthcare access in low-resource settings, dedicates itself to improving healthcare in underserved communities within developing countries. To achieve this goal, the organization combines public health with technology and business skills, resulting in innovative systems, programs, and technologies.

allAfrica's Melody Chironda spoke with VillageReach's acting country director for Malawi, Ndasowa Chitule, spoke on the growing use of drones in healthcare delivery, particularly their advantages in overcoming climate challenges.

With three years of experience at VillageReach, Chitule has become a key figure in breaking down barriers to healthcare in hard-to-reach remote communities.

Chitule said that VillageReach is a worldwide health organization that collaborates with the public sector, private businesses, and stakeholders to establish responsive public healthcare systems. "Such structures provide basic care, service delivery, and information access to remote areas that are not served well," she added. "Partnership with governments help in improving the supply chain management of essential medicines required at primary level health facilities found in inaccessible locations."

"Drones have emerged as a valuable tool for improving Malawi's healthcare supply chain. While the country has a ground transportation system, it often fails to reach remote health facilities. Drones serve as a complementary solution, extending reach to underserved communities," Chitule added.

Chitule explained how drones changed the country's healthcare system.

"A recent evaluation of our two-to-three-year drone program in Malawi has yielded exciting results," Chitule said. "The program has demonstrably strengthened the ability of health facilities, particularly those in remote areas, to respond to emergencies."

"Imagine a rural health facility facing a critical situation and needing immediate medication. Our drones can be deployed to deliver those life-saving supplies quickly and efficiently," she said, "Drones have also significantly improved turnaround times for crucial lab samples, especially those related to HIV screenings for infants. Faster results allow for earlier intervention and improved health outcomes." The program's benefits extend beyond emergencies.

"During nationwide immunization campaigns," Chitule explained, "drones have proven invaluable. They ensure a steady supply of vaccines, preventing stockouts and delays in crucial vaccinations." "Overall the program has demonstrably increased the availability of essential healthcare services in hard-to-reach areas."

VillageReach collaborated with Malawi's Ministry of Health and partners like UNICEF to explore the use of drones for medical deliveries. Since then, they've successfully tested flying essential supplies: blood samples, vaccines, and medicines - to address urgent needs, including those related to maternal health in remote areas. This collaboration reached a major milestone in May 2021 when VillageReach partnered with Swoop Aero to integrate drones permanently into Malawi's healthcare system.

Drone delivery and public safety concerns

Delivering medical supplies to remote areas often necessitates drones flying over populated areas. While this is essential for access, some individuals may have safety concerns.

"At the outset of every project, we prioritize collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and the civil aviation sector," explained Chitule. "We ensure we fully comply with all regulations governing drone flight, while also working closely with local communities."

Chitule added that they make concerted efforts to raise awareness among local communities about the purpose and benefits of drone technology in improving healthcare services. This proactive approach ensures that communities are informed and receptive to the presence of drones in their airspace. "But our engagement goes beyond that," she said. "We also collaborate with the civil aviation sector to thoroughly understand the regulations governing drone flights in the country. In addition, community engagement is paramount. We raise awareness about this technology and its potential to improve healthcare services within their areas."

Did the locals accept the drones for help?

"Locals embracing the drones has been a gradual process," Chitule said. "Initially, communities were surprised by the unfamiliar flying objects. We addressed this by engaging with community leaders, particularly those near drone deployment and receiving facilities. This ensured they understood the drones' role in supporting essential healthcare services."

"Over time, communities have become accustomed to the drones and recognize them as a symbol of improved healthcare access. While initial resistance might arise in some groups, community leaders often champion the technology's benefits, facilitating discussions and promoting its importance for the local healthcare facility."

"Through ongoing communication and collaboration," she said, "communities eventually learn the value of the drones and become active participants in the program's success."

Challenges

Chitule sheds light on the challenges plaguing Malawi's healthcare system and how innovative drone technology is helping to bridge these gaps.

One of the most significant hurdles, as Chitule points out, is the limited accessibility of healthcare facilities, particularly in remote regions. "Drones offer a solution by delivering essential medical supplies directly to these facilities, " she said. "This ensures they have the resources needed to effectively serve their communities. "

Beyond geographical limitations, unequal access to specific services is another major challenge. Here, drones play a critical role. "In areas like HIV treatment, " Chitule said, "drones have proven invaluable by expediting the movement of crucial lab samples, especially for infant screenings. This allows for faster diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. "

Vaccine delivery is another area where drones have demonstrably improved healthcare delivery.

"We've successfully utilized drones to transport various vaccines, including those for the recent polio outbreak," Chitule adds. "Efficient vaccine delivery not only helps prevent outbreaks but also ensures communities are adequately protected."

"By addressing these crucial challenges," she said, "drones are demonstrably improving access to essential healthcare services across all of Malawi."

Ensuring healthcare access despite climate challenges

Malawi frequently faces climate emergencies, especially devastating floods. These floods cause widespread damage, disrupting infrastructure and isolating communities. This impacts access to food and basic necessities and creates a healthcare crisis. Damaged roads and bridges make it nearly impossible to deliver essential medical supplies by traditional means. Cyclone Freddy in March 2023 highlights the urgency of such measures. The cyclone caused significant damage to public infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, further jeopardizing access to medical care in struggling regions.

"In these situations, particularly during post-emergency response, drones become invaluable," said Chitule.

"Following a disaster," Chitule says, "entire areas can be cut off from essential services. Traditional ground transportation becomes impossible, and even water travel might be hampered. This is where drones step in. They can deliver vital medicines and vaccines to populations suddenly isolated from their healthcare facilities."

Does VillageReach work with other organizations to achieve these goals?

"We collaborate with a wide range of partners," Chitule said. "This includes government agencies, NGOs, and other organizations involved in emergency response and service delivery. We all share a common goal: improving access to essential healthcare services, especially in vulnerable areas impacted by climate change and disasters."

"We actively engage with the private sector to explore how drone technology can reach those hard-to-reach areas, " explained Chitule. "This collaboration serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it allows us to identify the most effective ways to utilize drones in these locations. Secondly, it fosters public-private partnerships, bringing private sector expertise and resources into the realm of public health through the use of their technology. "

Chitule elaborated on the importance of these partnerships: "As you might be aware, drones are primarily developed by private companies. By engaging with them, we can build strong public-private partnerships. This encourages private sector involvement in supporting public health initiatives by leveraging their technological advancements. "

"Healthcare services in Malawi are free at the point of delivery," Chitule added. "The drone program operates similarly. While the project itself is funded by donors through our collaboration with the government, the services ultimately reach the users free of charge."

Delivering hope in remote areas

In Malawi, drones are revolutionizing healthcare delivery by swiftly transporting life-saving medical supplies and vaccines to remote areas, bringing hope and essential care to those who need it most. Chitule shared an example of the impact of Drones for Health in remote areas.

"We've seen firsthand how drones can make a lifesaving difference. One woman in a remote village used our services to access rabies vaccination for her child who had been bitten by a dog. In such remote locations, finding this critical vaccine can be incredibly difficult. Drones provided this mother with the means to get her child the urgent care they needed."

"The program also proves invaluable during government-led vaccination campaigns," she added. "These campaigns are meticulously planned, but unforeseen circumstances can arise. For example, vaccine supplies might run low halfway through the campaign. Traditionally, restocking with ground transportation could take a day or more, stalling the entire campaign. Drones, on the other hand, can deliver essential supplies within 30 minutes to an hour, ensuring the campaign continues uninterrupted."

"These situations, where timely medical intervention is crucial, happen all too often," Chitule said.

Looking ahead

"We're incredibly optimistic about the future of drones in healthcare delivery," Chitule said. "The technology is constantly evolving, with private sector entities developing bigger and better drones."

"This presents tremendous opportunities," she said. "Currently, our drones have a limited payload capacity of five to eight kilograms. This restricts the types of medical supplies they can carry. Vaccines, for instance, are well-suited for drone delivery due to their compact size. However, with larger drones, the possibilities expand significantly. They could deliver a wider range of essential medical supplies, including bulkier items, to remote regions."

Chitule added that they are looking at policy and regulatory frameworks. She said that increased government acceptance of drones in the healthcare sector would be a "game-changer". Drones could then be formally integrated into existing transportation systems, functioning as a reliable outsourced service to complement government efforts.

"By strengthening the use of drones and positioning them as an innovation that can significantly improve healthcare supply chains, we can ensure more efficient and timely delivery of essential medical commodities to remote areas," Chitule said.