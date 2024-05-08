Kenya: All Residents Housed in Collapsed Uthiru Building Safe - City Hall

8 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Nairobi County Disaster Management Unit has accounted for all the thirty-four residents housed in a collapsed building along Naivasha Road in Nairobi's Uthiru area.

Nairobi County said it had accounted for the residents in an update on Wednesday following Tuesday's incident.

City Hall assured concerns over a family of four residents who had gone missing, among them a 10-year-old child, had been conclusively addressed.

A five-story building collapsed in Nairobi's Mountain View Ward, Westlands Sub County, near the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

Nairobi Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu said no casualties were reported.

"The building was sinking slowly, and all the residents were able to jump out and manage to exit the building," Simiyu said.

He said a house with a gas flame in the premises will be allowed to burn out safely.

Simiyu said Nairobi City County Emergency team will continue to scour the scene while awaiting assistance from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from Kahawa Barracks, who will bring the sniffer dogs to eliminate any possibility of individuals trapped in the debris.

"The Nairobi City County Government is providing immediate humanitarian aid for the night and plans to provide further support and facilitate reintegration," he said.

