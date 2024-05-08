Kenya: All Schools to Be Re-Opened On Monday

Kakuma refugee camp - UNHCR is coordinating with a range of partners to support refugee families impacted by flooding. Core relief items were distributed today and we continue to monitor the situation to ensure refugees are safe.

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered the re-opening of all schools on Monday.

This is after he postponed the second term reopening until further notice due to the prevailing dire weather conditions.

He had pointed out to weather forecasts which predicted that the situation is bound to get worse.

The head of state announced that the government will avail funds for damaged infrastructure through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

Infrastructures, including classrooms, dormitories, halls, toilets, latrines, fences and perimeter walls, in various schools had also been destroyed by the devastating floods leading to postponement of schools reopening .

Some schools had been flooded, while others are being occupied by people who have been displaced by mudslides, landslides and floods.

President Ruto had directed the Ministry of Education to work closely with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG CDF) to provide funding for repair and rehabilitation of destroyed School infrastructure.

Tanzania Meteorological Authority also reported that Cyclone Hidaya was observed approximately 506 kilometers east of the coastal region of Mtwara region.

