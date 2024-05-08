South Africa: Mobile Home Affairs Offices to Bring Convenience for Mokopane Residents

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday unveiled 100 Department of Home Affairs (DHA) mobile offices in Mokopane, Limpopo.

The unveiling of the new mobile offices is part of the DHA's Hybrid Access Model, which expands services to areas where the department's footprint is limited.

This purpose-built offices offers all Home Affairs services in a convenient way, which includes shaded waiting areas and ample parking.

Speaking at the unveiling of the mobile offices, President Ramaphosa said these trucks are assets meant for the benefit of all people and all communities.

"This new fleet of mobile Home Affairs offices won't be moving constantly around the provinces. They will be available in a village or town at a particular time so that people can know when to go there," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa called on communities to see and treat these new Home Affairs trucks as their own.

He said they should take pride in them and help government to care for them.

President Ramaphosa said apart from the 412 Home Affairs offices in different parts of the country, the Department has been able to expand the reach of services through partnerships with banks, shopping malls and with expanded offices like the one launched in Mokopane on Tuesday.

"Another way we have taken government's services to you, the people, is by opening Home Affairs offices in hospitals for birth registrations. This has made a big difference in the rate of civil registrations and we hope it will continue to bring down the number of late registrations of births.

"These trucks are assets meant for the benefit of all people and all communities. The Department of Home Affairs will soon be unveiling a kiosk model that allows you to access services just like withdrawing money at an ATM," he said.

In total, 100 mobile offices were unveiled and they will be distributed to other provinces.

The mobile offices will help reduce the influx of people at the department's offices. The mobile trucks will take home affairs services to people in rural areas and will ensure services are accessible during load-shedding and times of poor network connection.