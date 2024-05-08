South Africa: Burning of SA Flag Is Unacceptable - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the burning of the South African flag in a political advert saying it is "treasonous".

"The flag of our country is sacred in the life of our country. It is that flag that unites all of us. It is despicable that a political party goes and burns the symbol of our unity, the symbol of our existence as a nation. I think it is treasonous," President Ramaphosa said.

The President's comments follow on the Democratic Alliance's (DA) election advert depicting the burning of the national flag.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of the Department of Home Affairs' offices in Mokopane, Limpopo, the President said those that were involved in the making of the advert should be ashamed of themselves.

"All we want is to build South Africa and unity ... People died for the flag of the nation. People rally around the flag of the nation and it is about us. They are destroying that unity, that identity that we all have. It is totally unacceptable," President Ramaphosa said.

In a media statement issued by the Presidency later in the day, the President said he believes that the depiction of the burning flag "is desperate and inciteful" and undermines the principles of democracy and unity in the midst of the national celebration of 30 Years of Freedom and the preservation of tolerance and peace in the build-up to the 29 May national and provincial elections.

"All South Africans should deplore this abuse of our national flag for party political purposes.

"Our flag is a symbol of identity, integrity and unity that we fly with a pride and consciousness that transcends party political interests.

"Our flag holds profound significance for the nation as it represents the hard-won freedoms and peace achieved through historical struggles against injustice.

"As government, we firmly defend the right to freedom of expression, with the expectation that this right be exercised with respect for all people and that it does not incite social upheaval or violence.

"To manipulate or exploit national symbols for personal or partisan gain is disrespectful and also undermines the essence of democracy and civic responsibility.

"It is our shared responsibility to ensure that our elections are free, fair and dignified."

The President further called on all political parties and South Africans to uphold the dignity of all national symbols and to conduct themselves in ways that foster unity and progress for all.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has condemned in the strongest terms the political advertisement by the DA.

The Minister said the South African flag will not be used as an instrument to sow division and hysteria.

READ | Minister condemns burning of SA flag in advert