Zimbabwe: Teachers Dance At Work to Get Mnangagwa's Attention, After He Dished Out U.S.$800 to Supporter

MEMBERS of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have promised to show their dance moves in hopes President Emmerson Mnangagwa notices them and much like he recently did, dishes out wads of US dollars to them too.

The decision to dance is based on a move by Mnangagwa to award US$800 to an entertainer at a family function, amid failure to raise their salaries.

Teachers are demanding a US$1,260 salary paid in US dollars and a moratorium on examination and school fees.

The government has been giving them just below US$500 per month partly in US dollars and the RTGS dollar.

Videos of some teachers dancing on schools Opening Day, Tuesday, were sent to the union which has been consistent in demanding a salary hike for its members.

"We received numerous videos from our membership and even from teachers outside the union in the hope that Mnangagwa will borrow his generosity and provide teachers with the much-needed relief by abiding with our demanded salary increment," said ARTUZ in a statement.

"We understand that the head of State has shown more concern with rallies more than education."

According to ARTUZ, only 65% of government teachers managed to report for duty on opening day.

An industrial action has been called starting Wednesday.

Added the union: "Teacher attendance overall stood at 65%, which is a miracle as there was a lot of sacrificing done to meet opening day. Those who did not make it cited realistic issues to do with bus fares and basic welfare.

"From tomorrow we have instructed our membership to completely withdraw their labour until such a time when the demands we have been making and continue making are met with a sense of urgency and seriousness that they deserve."