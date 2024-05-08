Sudan: Development Aid Organization, El-Fashir Launches an Initiative to Protect Women From Social Violence

7 May 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir — The Voluntary Development Aid Organization in North Darfur, in cooperation with the Safer World Organization, launched on Tuesday from Al-Salam Shelter Center "7" in the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people in El-Fashir, the initiative "Protecting Women by Addressing Gender-Based Violence, Peace and security Measures through awareness sessions."

Noura Osman Adam, Representative of the Voluntary Development Aid Organization, said that the initiative intends to find out how women can confront gender-based violence through awareness sessions aimed at raising awareness of gender violence and its causes, noting that the greatest harm resulting from violence during wars falls on women and children alone. She explained that recovering from rape cases when they occur requires that the victims go to treatment at the "IRC" center in the "Abu Shouk" camp or the "Saudi" Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology.

For her part, Social Researcher Amal Abdul-Rahman Muhammad reviewed peace and security measures, touching on how to protect lives from unexploded ordnance, calling on participants to benefit from these initiatives, transfer them to others, and apply what they received on the ground. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.