Morocco: Moroccan Government Priorities in Social Affairs Aligned With ILO's, States Director-General

Rabat — In a meeting held on Tuesday in Rabat, Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), commended Morocco for its alignment of government priorities in social matters with those of the ILO.

During discussions with Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, Houngbo emphasized the government's commitment to the social state, highlighting ongoing projects such as social protection and pension reform, alongside the national employment policy and entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at enhancing the social fabric of Morocco.

The meeting also served as a platform to review forthcoming social projects and key areas of governmental action, as highlighted by Houngbo during his press briefing following the meeting.

Of notable mention was the invitation extended to Morocco to join the ILO coalition for social justice and the Global Accelerator for Employment and Social Protection and Just Transitions. This invitation, initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, underscores the global commitment to addressing social justice gaps and advancing sustainable development goals.

Launched in 2023, the coalition for social justice aims to foster international collaboration to tackle social inequalities and promote the SDGs and Agenda for Decent Work by 2030. Complementing this effort is the Global Accelerator for Employment and Social Protection and Just Transitions, initiated in 2021, which seeks to create quality jobs, particularly in sectors such as the green economy, digital innovation, and healthcare.