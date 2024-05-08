Namibia: Accused Bought 20 Litres Wine - After 'Murder, Robbery'

One of the men accused of the gruesome murder of an elderly couple allegedly bought 20 litres of box wine with the stolen money from his victims.

A witness in the trial of Bernadus Afrikaner (36) and Salathiel Unaeb (47) on Monday told Windhoek High Court Judge Naomi Shivute that Afrikaner arrived at his house in January 2018 with N$6 600 in cash and two round golden objects that looked like "the old 50 cent coins".

Immanuel Afrikaner told the judge that Afrikaner, whom he identifies as Fyk, told him the cash was his salary.

They then went to a nearby shebeen, where 'Fyk' at first bought three 750ml beers and thereafter bought four five litre boxes of wine and another four beers.

Afrikaner and Unaeb are on trial for the murders of Armin Siegfried Riedel (68) and his wife Brunhild Riedel (66), who were killed on 20 January 2018 on their farm Grunfeld in the Gobabis district.

Their farmhouse was burned to the ground, causing damage of more than N$500 000.

The State alleges that the accused killed the elderly couple after robbing them and then set the house alight with the bodies inside to conceal their crimes.

They also allegedly raped the elderly woman.

A witness has already testified that Afrikaner told her how they ransacked the house and first took the stolen items to hide them.

He then returned and poured diesel on the victims' bodies and inside the house before setting it ablaze.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Afrikaner and Unaeb are facing two counts of murder, two counts of rape, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of arson, one count of defeating the course of justice, three counts of contravening the Arms and Ammunition Act, as well as one count of assault by threat.

They allegedly stole various items, including a pistol, knives, bedding and a washing basin.

The contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act charges relate to them having a firearm and ammunition without a licence, as well as selling a firearm to another person without a licence.

The assault charge relates to the threat they allegedly made to a fellow employee who witnessed part of the attack to forever hold his peace.

They pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial.

The prosecution is represented by Advocate Ethel Ndlovu and the defence by Melissa Windisch from the Pack and Company Incorporated law firm, instructed by Legal Aid.

The accused remain in custody.