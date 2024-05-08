Africa: 3rd Specialized Training for AU Election Observers Concluded in Rabat

The African Union Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates organized the 3rd edition of the Specialized Training for African Union Election Observers from April 29th to May 3rd 2024, Rabat, Morocco.

H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and H.E. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, officially opened this 3rd edition of the specialized training, which comprised of 75 trainees that are mostly youth and women; from nearly 50 African countries. "Election observation missions play a fundamental role in contributing to better democratic governance of AU Member States. They contribute effectively to reassuring stakeholders in electoral processes through their presence on the ground." said Commissioner Bankole. He added that since its launch in 2022, the Specialized Training of AU Election Observers has been able to train more than 150 African Experts in Election Observation Methodology based on the AU Mission's Curriculum". Commissioner Bankole concluded that "The participants will benefit from professional training that will qualify them to become independent observers of Elections in Africa".

H.E Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that "Africa should trust Africa and that the continent should have the tools and resources to manage its own challenges successfully". The Minister said that "Africa doesn't need its processes to be endorsed by observers from other regions". He further suggested that "Africa should have its own teams of observers to endorse electoral processes, validate results, and thereby avoid post-electoral disputes. This should not merely be a wishful aspiration. In the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Africa should neither be passive nor dogmatic; it should be pragmatic, set clear objectives, and equip itself with the means to achieve them".

The training included an open brainstorming session on election issues with senior officers from the AUC and other African experts, the dos and don'ts of election observation and case studies.

On the margins of the training, the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department and the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS) held the first ever Dialogue-Seminar on Elections and Democracy in Africa on May 2nd 2024. The Dialogue-Seminar themed: New Perspectives, Lessons learned & Best Practices, aimed to enhance the understanding of the key issues related to elections, democracy & political stability in Africa. It also addresses crucial role of free, fair and transparent elections in establishing stability, legitimacy and inclusive governance in Africa. Mr. Karim El Aynaoui, Executive President of the PCNS opened the Seminar and Commissioner Bankole Adeoye delivered his keynote speech.

The 1st Dialogue-Seminar had 2 Plenary panels: 1) Electoral Reforms in Africa and 2) Civil Society, Media and Elections - Ensuring fairness, promoting transparency, and fostering Peace. The Seminar explored necessary reforms to improve efficiency of Electoral processes in Africa with a focus on the critical roles of civil society and media in ensuring fair and transparent elections, fostering peace and public trust. AU officials, CSOs and media professionals engaged in peer learning and collaborative explorations of strategies for advancing democratic governance in Africa. The 1st Dialogue-Seminar outcomes and recommendations will inform policy discussions, capacity-building initiatives, and advocacy efforts aimed at strengthening democratic practices throughout Africa.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Karine Kakasi Siaba, Ag Coordinator of Democracy & Elections Unit | Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security | African Union Commission | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | E-mail: kakasik@africa-union.org

Mr. Adil El Badmoussi, Principal Policy Advisor on Peacebuilding & PCRD | Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security | African Union Commission | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | E-mail: elbadmoussi.a@gmail.com