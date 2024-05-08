Kenya: Anti-Counterfeit Body to Rope in Small Traders in Fight Against Fake Goods

Nairobi — The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has said it is committed to helping small traders fight counterfeits that hurt genuine businesses.

The authority's Executive Director Robi Njoroge called on small traders to be vigilant against counterfeits and to report to the authority any suspicious makers or importers of fakes.

Njoroge, who spoke during a meeting in Nairobi between ACA and representatives of small businesses, sensitized the business people on the use of Electronic Recordation declaration systems for those involved in importing.

Njoroge said the Electronic Recordation systems are automated platforms used by customs administration for the management and processing of import data to enhance efficiency of customs operations.

The meeting was also attended by stakeholders from government agencies including Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the National Police Service.

Njoroge said sensitization of business people and Kenyans in general would form part of the theme during the upcoming International Symposium on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement (ISIPPE) to be hosted by ACA in Nairobi next month.

"ACA takes protection of businesses so seriously that it will be part of our major topics in the agenda for the ISIPPE conference that will be held at KICC in June," said Njoroge.

The Chairman of Nairobi Small Traders Association Pater Kariuki commended the ACA effort to rope in the business community into the fight against counterfeits and for sensitizing them in new legal frameworks involved in importation.

Kariuki noted that modern digitised efforts meant to authenticate goods from source countries would protect both the importer and the consumer from the menace posed by counterfeits.

Kariuki said his association would fully support the government's multi-agency initiative to promote and protect legitimate trade while safeguarding the public from consumption of harmful products.

He emphasised on creation of widespread public awareness, enforcement and sharing of intelligence and other information to curb trade in illicit goods.