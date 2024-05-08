Rwanda: Indangamirwa Cultural Troupe to Honor Genocide Victims Killed and Thrown in Water

As Rwanda commemorates the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi for the 30th time, there's a poignant reminder of those who couldn't be laid to rest with dignity - the victims thrown into the lakes and rivers across the country.

The atrocity claimed over one million lives in three months.

In this regard Indangamirwa cultural troupe of Dukundane Family have organized its 18th commemorative cultural event dubbed 'Uwingobe' slated for May 9, at Kigali Genocide Memorial site.

According to Jean Claude Rugero, the Coordinator of Dukundane Family, "Uwingobe" is derived from the Kinyarwanda term "Ingobe", which refers to a wooden arrow used in the past. This arrow, once it struck something or someone, couldn't be removed without causing further damage or extracting everything, resulting in a larger wound.

He noted: "The concept relates to Rwandan culture, emphasizing resilience, reconciliation, and overcoming challenges, particularly in the context of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Therefore, it embodies the essence of Ingobe culture (Umuco w'Ingobe) as 'Uwingobe'.

Rugero explained, the Uwingobe event will include discussions on the Genocide, as well as theater and book presentations, particularly featuring "Ishavu ry'Abato" authored by the Dukundane Family. This book contains testimonies from surviving members who experienced the Genocide."

Some victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were given a decent burial in various memorials across Rwanda, where loved ones can visit to honor their memory. Uncountable victims were, however, not laid to rest and were instead thrown in the lakes and rivers in some parts of the country.

According to constitutional law governing the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and the management of memorials, it is imperative to also remember and commemorate those who met this tragic fate.

Background

Rugero noted that this project was inspired by the Dukundane Family's visits to various memorials across Rwanda, where they noticed that those killed and thrown into the lakes and rivers during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were not remembered.

"In response, we initiated annual memorial events to honor these victims. Our plan involves visiting all regions of Rwanda to stand in solidarity with all Rwandans who lost loved ones to this tragic fate during the Genocide."

"Over the years, he continued, the activity has seen increasing participation due to effective organization and support from local authorities. To date, it has been held in 11 districts nationwide, covering all districts in the City of Kigali, three districts in the Western and Eastern Province, and two districts in the Southern Province."

"Additionally, the activity has been organized along four rivers--Akagera, Akanyaru, Sebeya, Nyabarongo--and five lakes--Muhazi, Kivu, Mugesera, Mirayi, and Kidogo."

As part of this initiative, he noted, one of the planned activities is to construct a memorial wall where the names of those who were killed and thrown into water bodies will be inscribed. Currently, the Dukundane Family has successfully built these monuments in two locations: Cyome and Kirinda along the Nyabarongo River.

Dukundane Family, founded by former Association of Genocide Survivors Students (AERG) Saint André (Nyamirambo) members, aims to address the physical, mental and emotional damages that resulted from the Genocide.

With over 350 members, including students and workers, it supports those unable to pursue higher education. Primarily youth-driven, its core mission is to "Remember and fight the consequences of the Genocide". Through events and commemorations, it honors all victims, including those thrown into lakes and rivers.