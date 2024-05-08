South Africa: Emergency Personnel 'True Heroes' As 36 Pulled From Building Site

The number of people retrieved from the collapsed five-storey building in George has risen to 36 as of Wednesday morning.

This means 39 others are currently unaccounted for, while seven people have been declared dead.

According to the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, the multi-disciplinary team of more than 200 emergency services personnel continues with its rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building on Victoria Street.

Seventy-five construction workers are said to have been on-site at the time of the collapse, which occurred around 2pm on Monday, 6 May 2024.

The Premier has thanked all those assisting during this tragedy.

"From the first responders who have been working tirelessly since Monday afternoon to save the lives of the trapped construction workers, to residents who turned out in their numbers to offer help in any way that they can. You all make me as your Premier of this extraordinary province humble and grateful for everything you have done and are still doing," the Premier said after touring the site.

He said the teams on the ground are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining 39 individuals.

"I cannot express the emotions I felt yesterday when the site suddenly went completely quiet in the hope that our teams might be close to locating another survivor."

He also took the time to express his gratitude to the Western Cape residents for stepping up when confronted with incidents of this nature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Urban Issues Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that while an arduous few days still lie ahead as search and rescue efforts continue, the heart and soul that volunteers and non-government organisations (NGOs) have shown in offering support to the families of the affected construction workers has been extraordinary.

"There are so many to thank, and I know that there are countless more organisations and residents that I must still thank. Thank you to LoveGeorge, Gift of the Givers, SARZA, the Lions of George, Garden Route Food Pantry and Food Sock Meals, Neighbourhood Watches and Community Policing Forums, and all the individual residents who have helped."

"Without us all pulling together, we would not have been able to respond to this incident in the way that we have. We must not give up hope. To all the emergency personnel assisting: you are true heroes," he said.

Winde said his heart goes out to the families of the deceased.

"I share your pain. We will do everything we can to ensure we determine the exact cause of this incident. Every time one of those huge pieces of concrete is lifted from the site, I hope fervently for good news."

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

"The President's thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble," his statement read.

He also wished the rescue team the best as they go about their operations and said the investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster.