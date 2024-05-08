Sudan Requests Ethiopia to Play Vital Role in Sudan's Comprehensive Peace-Making Efforts

Addis Ababa, — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga today received Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, Ambassador Hussein Awad Ali Mohammed, in his office.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the bilateral ties of Ethiopia and the Sudan, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On the occasion, Sudanese Foreign Minister acknowledged Ethiopia's significant role in Sudan's comprehensive peace-making efforts and requested Ethiopia to play its vital role based on the historical and fraternal close partnership of the two countries.

Ambassador Mesganu reassured Ethiopia's Commitment to peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Sudan recalling Ethiopia's efforts to bring peace and stability to the sisterly nation of Sudan.

The State Minister further reiterated Ethiopia's belief on an all-inclusive peace process owned by Sudanese and emphasized that all efforts should be Sudanese-led.

Following his recent appointment as Foreign Minister, Hussein Awad Ali Mohammed embarked on his tour, with Ethiopia being his first destination.