South Africa: Internal Ructions and Disruptions At SA Universities Skyrocket With Government Pulled Into Fray

8 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Msindisi Fengu

Spats and allegations of maladministration during the awarding of contracts and overstepping statutory rules for appointments rock SA's six universities -- including University of the Western Cape.

The Council at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) instituted a forensic investigation into a multi-million rand delayed infrastructure project last year, but the university is now tightlipped about its outcome.

It is the latest university to have to deal with allegations relating to mismanagement in its procurement process.

In the past weeks, information surfaced that the DUT Council hired SekelaXabiso (SkX) Protiviti to probe the project estimated to cost R34,365,217.93.

According to an undated progress report of the investigation, which Daily Maverick has seen, the project started in 2019 and was meant to construct an extension to the Engineering building and additional Lecture Venues at the Indumiso campus.

This also included the construction of a Student Centre and Multi-Purpose Hall at the Steve Biko campus.

However, the progress report states that the project exceeded its budget and the DUT Council was requested to provide additional funding to have it completed.

At its special meeting on 17 April 2023, the Council approved the funding with a resolution that a forensic investigation be conducted to find out what went wrong in the project implementation process.

The report made findings relating to maladministration.

Some of the findings alleged that representatives of Vuvamu...

