Africa: World Health Organization Advises Updated Vaccine Composition to Tackle SARS-CoV-2 Evolution

In a recent update from the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been highlighted that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, continues to circulate and evolve, posing ongoing challenges to vaccine efficacy. Notably, there have been significant genetic and antigenic changes observed in the spike protein of the virus.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) recently convened to assess the evolving landscape of the virus and its implications for vaccine strategies. Their findings underscore the importance of updating COVID-19 vaccine antigen compositions to enhance immune responses against circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants.

One key recommendation put forth by the TAG-CO-VAC is the adoption of a monovalent JN.1 lineage as the antigen in future COVID-19 vaccine formulations. This recommendation is based on the understanding that JN. 1-derived variants are becoming predominant, displacing existing lineage variants.

Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, co-chair of TAG-CO-VAC, emphasized, "As virus evolution progresses, it is crucial to adapt our vaccine strategies to effectively combat emerging variants. Utilizing a monovalent JN.1 lineage antigen in vaccines is a proactive measure to enhance neutralizing antibody responses against evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants."

Furthermore, the TAG-CO-VAC stressed the importance of ongoing vaccination efforts using currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, without delay, while also advocating for equitable access to all available vaccines.

However, the TAG-CO-VAC also acknowledged the limitations of available data and called for continued research to evaluate the performance of existing and updated vaccines against emerging variants.

In light of these recommendations, health authorities and vaccine manufacturers are urged to prioritize the development and distribution of vaccines that offer enhanced protection against evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a focus on the JN.1 lineage.