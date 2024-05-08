Uganda Takes Strides in Fight Against HIV/Aids

Dr. Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV Prevention at Uganda AIDS Commission has shed light on the nation's ongoing battle against HIV/AIDS.

With a focus on progress and challenges, his words underscored the multifaceted approach required to curb the epidemic.

"Uganda has witnessed notable advancements in combating HIV/AIDS. However, our journey is far from over."

Highlighting the concerted efforts, Dr. Byamukama emphasized the remarkable increase in HIV testing and treatment services.

"By end of 2022, among all the 1.4 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) at the time, 90% knew their HIV status," he noted. "Additionally, 94% of those tested were on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 94% of those on treatment were virally suppressed."

Addressing the geographical disparities in HIV prevalence, Dr. Byamukama acknowledged the persistent challenges in certain regions.

"Geographically, six sub-regions have an HIV prevalence higher than the national average. These include South Buganda (greater Masaka) at 8.3%, Mid north (Lango and Acholi) at 6.7%, Kampala at 6.9%, South-west (Ankole/Kigezi) at 6.0%, and North Buganda at 6.0%."

A focal point of concern remains the vulnerability of specific population groups.

Dr. Byamukama highlighted the disproportionate impact on Adolescent Girls and Young Women, underscoring the need for targeted interventions.

"Adolescent girls and young women, aged 15-24 years old, are the population acquiring the highest number of new HIV infections.They account for at least a third of all new HIV transmission."

Dr. Byamukama reiterated the importance of collective action in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Population groups with the highest HIV incidence are Female Sex Workers (FSW) with a prevalence rate of 64.7 per 1000, men who have sex with men (MSM) at 16.7 per 1000, and uncircumcised adolescent boys and young men (ABYM) at 12.1 per 1000," he emphasized.

"Together, we can achieve an AIDS-free Uganda.Let us continue to work tirelessly, leaving no one behind."

As Uganda navigates the complexities of the HIV/AIDS landscape, Dr. Byamukama's words serve as a call to action, urging unity and perseverance in the pursuit of a healthier future for all.