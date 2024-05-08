East Africa: IGAD Water Ministers, UN Agencies Visit Water Project in Somali Region of Ethiopia

8 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Water Ministers of IGAD member countries representatives of UN Agencies and various development partners along with higher government officials visited Tog-Wochale water supply and sanitation project in Somali region of Ethiopia.

The water project under construction with a cost of over 490 million birr will benefit more than 56,000 residents in the area.

The visit includes multi-village drought-resistant drinking water project in Tog-Wochale town and joint infrastructural development activities in borderland community of Ethiopia.

A brief discussion was also held with residents of borderland community in the town as part of the visit.

On Tuesday, the ministers along with UN officials launched ground water access facility (GaFa) initiative and visited various water projects in the region.

The new initiative aims at addressing the water scarcity affecting millions of people in the Horn of Africa.

