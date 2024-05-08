Ethiopia: Bishop Fikre - 'Healing Our Social and Spiritual Fractures Through Prayer, Love and Justice'

Addis Ababa — "By remaining neutral, free from ethnic sectarianism and political influence, religious leaders can play an important role as mediators and in building a culture of peace and reconciliation," says Teshome Fikre Woldetensae, Coadjutor Bishop of the Eparchy of Emdeber and Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Ethiopia, commenting on the serious political and social crisis that has gripped the country for several months.

"The entire population can actually rely on local social values," he said in a recent interview with a local television station. "We were once considered a people of faith and humility, but today this is being challenged by the daily and ongoing conflicts and wars that continue to result in a state of general insecurity and extreme poverty. Blood is flowing everywhere," says the statement sent to Fides. "Religious institutions and the government have the responsibility to lead young people on the right path of development and not into war," continued Bishop Fikre.

"We are entrusted with the task of showing them the path of truth, love and justice. Our young people face unemployment and desperation. We must stop sending them to fight and protect them from human traffickers, help them follow the right path and let them live happily in their own country. Our social and spiritual fractures heal through prayers, good will, good deeds, love and justice," emphasizes the Secretary General of the Ethiopian Bishops' Conference.

"Above all, we shepherds of the land are more responsible than anyone else before God, who has entrusted us with the life of the land and has asked us to look after his flock."