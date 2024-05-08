Kenya: KMPDU Calls Off Doctors Strike After 56 Days in Deal With MOH, COH

Nairobi — Doctors across the nation on Wednesday ended their nationwide strike following the signing of a return-to-work agreement with the Ministry of Health and counties.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Felix Koskei, the Head of Public Service.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) members had been on strike for 56 days until Wednesday.

"The strike has been called off and doctors should resume work immediately," Davji Atellah, KMPDU Secretary General said.

The strike's sticking points included the intern doctors' pay and working conditions, as well as the implementation of a previously agreed-upon collective bargaining agreement.

During the signing, Atellah revealed that the matter concerning interns had not been definitively resolved.

As a result, there is a 60-day period during which the posting of medical interns will be suspended until a binding agreement is reached.