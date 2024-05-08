Tunisia: Municipalities - Public Lighting Accounts for 80 Percent of Energy Consumption

8 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Public lighting accounts for 80% of total municipality energy consumption, President of the General Authority for Prospecting and Supporting Decentralisation (French: IGPAPD) Habib Khelifi said.

The audit showed over 730,000 lighting poles had been put in place, he added.

The results of the overall energy audit that covered 350 municipalities will help ease the energy subsidy burden in the State budget, the official told TAP on the sidlines of the National Conference on the Role of Local Authorities in the Implementation of the National Energy Transition Strategy.

Tunisia annualy earmarks nearly TND 4 billion for energy subsidies, he added.

The achievement of energy-saving projects will impact the energy consumption cost.

Reducing energy consumption cost will also have a positive impact on local, regional and national development.

