Rwanda, Tanzania Defence Forces Meet Over Border Security

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Division on May 7 received a delegation from Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) led by 202 Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Gabriel Elias Kwiligwa, who are in Rwanda for the 10th meeting of RDF and TPDF Brigades deployed along the two countries' common border.

Their meeting comes just about a week after the Tanzanians beat their Rwandan counterparts, 1-0, in a friendly football match played in Bukoba District, Tanzania, on April 25.

The delegation was welcomed by Col Justus Majyambere, the RDF 5 Division Commander, upon arrival at Rusumo One Stop Border Post. They proceeded to visit Kibare Market in Ndego Sector in Kayonza District. The market is an active hub where Tanzanians from the neighbouring Karagwe District frequently engage in trade.

The meeting, which will be held in Nyagatare District, will be preceded by other visits to some border areas in Kirehe and Kayonza districts, as well as Akagera National Park.

These meetings are held after every three months, with discussions centred on assessing the border security situation, sharing of intelligence and information, updating each other on cross border crimes as well as looking into security issues related to border area communities.