In an interesting twist Malawi Congress Party (MCP) intra-political squabbles over who should content at the coming August Convention, veterans of the party have taken a swipe at one of the aspirants for the post of the deputy president Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba for allegedly manipulating the entire National Regional leadership through financial inducements.

The veterans, in their letter to Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, allege that Mumba has been sponsoring the party's regional chairpersons to go against MCP statutes on members' eligibility to contest for position during elective indaba.

MCP recently reviewed its laws that bar individuals who have been in the party for less than two years to contest for positions.

The move was seen as a target to defectors from other parties to MCP.

But, it has emerged that Mbumba despite being in the party for less than two years, he is using all avenues to stand for MCP deputy portfolio during this year's elective Indada in August.

In a letter signed by MCP regional chairpersons circulated on Tuesday, May 7, 2027 wants the party to rescind its decision by allowing new members to contest during incoming convention.

However, in another letter issued on Wednesday by concerned MCP veterans members have accused Mumba of sponsoring regional chairperson to party Secretary General (SG) against law that bar new members vying for positions during convention.

The letter has been addressed to MCP SG, 2024 convention chairperson Kessie Msukwa, regional Chairmen for North South, Central Region, Eastern Region Lakeshore Region and Southern Region and copied to party leader, President Lazarus Chakwera.

"We would like to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern that has surfaced within our party and gone viral on social media regarding a letter protest against filling in of vacant positions at Regional Committees. There has surfaced evidence suggesting that a purported letter from the Regional Chairman was authored by Engineer V. Mumba and only signed by the Regional Chairmen under coercion. This revelation poses a serious threat to the integrity of the convention itself and undermines the office of the Secretary General and Party leadership as a whole.

"What is even more alarming is the apparent manipulation of the entire National Regional leadership through financial inducements by Engineer Mumba. Such tactics set a dangerous precedent within the party, one where leadership can be bought and individuals may serve personal interests over those of the party. This unethical behavior stands in stark contrast to the principles and values upon which our Party was founded," reads the letter in part.

The letter adds, "We are reminded of the Founding President Dr. Banda, who staunchly rejected financial inducements and Canvassing for NEC election within the party convention. His actions serve as a beacon of integrity and a stark reminder of the kind of Leadership our Party should embody.

"It is evident that Engineer Mumba's actions directly undermine the decisions of the party while simultaneously seeking high office within its ranks. Such behavior cannot be condoned or overlooked. We must act swiftly and decisively to address this issue to restore sanity and credibility to the upcoming convention".

Concerned members appeal, "We urge you to investigate this matter thoroughly and take the necessary steps to disqualify Engineer Mumba from further participation in the convention as he is interfering with the process.

"Our party's future depends on upholding the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability and most of all the Four Cornerstones. Failure to address this issue could have far-reaching consequences for the legitimacy and reputation of our party".

When contacted on the matter, Mumba asked for more time to comment, "I'm in a meeting. I will respond when ready".