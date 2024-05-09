Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Directs Supporters to Attend Controversial Passion Java's Church Event

THE ruling ZANU PF party has directed its supporters in Harare to attend a religious event on Thursday hosted by controversial cleric Passion Java.

Java is hosting an event "Night of Wonders" and ZANU PF officials are expected to be in attendance.

The controversial cleric, who reportedly has close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is receiving help from the ruling party to fill the large stadium.

In a widely circulated directive, ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee chair for Zone 6, Joshua Gore, urged the party's supporters to attend the event.

"All District Chairpersons in Zone 6 are required to mobilise all members (munhu wese hake) to attend the Church Programme being hosted by Evangelist Passion Java," read the directive.

Java drummed up support for Zanu PF in last year's elections using social media platforms campaigning for the ruling party.

In the directive, Zanu PF has also availed transport to ferry its supporters to Java's church event.

The ruling party has been accused of using state resources to fund its political activities with Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses being used for Zanu PF events.