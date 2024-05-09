Zimbabwe: Bulawayo to Benefit From Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Fund

BULAWAYO has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Fund, which aims to provide technical assistance and funding to young people to tailor-make solutions in the face of climate change.

Bulawayo is the only city in Zimbabwe that has been selected as the beneficiary and is set to be eligible to receive US$150 000 in disbursements during the year.

"Each city will receive $50,000 to distribute as micro-grants to fund a groundswell of youth-led climate initiatives that meet local contexts and objectives.

"Cities that respond to the urgency of the moment and commit the initial $50,000 within six months will receive an additional $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects over the course of one year.

"The climate crisis poses an existential threat to communities, and mayors are the first and last mile of response: tackling emergencies and trialling interventions from the frontlines. Over the last decade, local governments have played a critical role in climate mitigation and adaptation - and this is only expected to grow in the coming decade," said Bloomberg Philanthropies on its website.

The funding helps young people in climate problem-solving.

Zimbabwe has not been spared from the effects of climate change with the country enduring El Nino-induced drought.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said the City has targeted young people in schools as part of the programmes to tackle climate change.

"This is Bloomberg's latest government innovation initiative that aims to help mayors unlock the power and ingenuity of young people in leading climate action at the local level.

"In Bulawayo, we are going to use the resources provided by Bloomberg to roll out a program in our schools to encourage young people to lead in keeping our city clean and free of plastic waste," said Coltart.