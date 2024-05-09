Ethiopia: Govt Toiling to Own Clean Cites Nationwide

ADDIS ABABA- The Ethiopian government said that it is working on connecting urban and rural areas to help the nation bring structural transformation and ensure economic development.

Prosperity Party Vice President Adem Farah said that cities are rapidly expanding in Ethiopia, but they need to meet world city standard, competitive and need to meet city and rural requirement.

The vice president's remark came after launching national campaign on cities cleanness and green development under the theme: "Clean Cities for the Rise of Ethiopia," organized by Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure.

Cities should be accompanied by enough green space, ensure food security and maintain cleanliness. The nationwide city cleaning campaign and green development would help rise development of citizens' creativity and diseases protection in long run, he added.

Urban and Infrastructure Minister Chaltu Sani on her part said that: "The rapid growth and expansion of cities are positively contributing to our country's overall development. But, if the growth is not properly managed in a sustainable manner, it will bring huge negative human and environmental evils."

"It will be possible to create a favorable environment in the same campaign by organizing consultation forums that will be held in all states and city administrations to make adequate preparations for the success of the plan," she added.

City residents will play a major role in sorting out solid waste, rectifying and recycling materials to help the areas get benefited out of the scheme, she added.

"Public and religious institutions should involve in the campaign to clean their premises and plant seedlings in summer in order to create clean, green, conducive city for residents."

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 9 MAY 2024