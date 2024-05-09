Ethiopia: Embassy Opens Exhibition Featuring 120th Years of Ethio-U.S. Diplomatic Ties

ADDIS ABABA- The Embassy of United States (U.S.) opened a photo exhibition depicting its 120th years of diplomatic journey in Ethiopia at the National Museum here yesterday.

At the opening of event, Ethiopian Tourism State Minister Sileshi Bekele said that the cultural and people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and the U.S. are growing from time to time.

The photo exhibition showcases captivating images that captured key moments in the long, thriving relations of Ethiopia and the U.S., he said.

"The increasing number of the Ethiopian Diaspora in the U.S. is playing a key role in nurturing the cultural and people to people relations between our two countries," he stated.

Ethiopia is the closest allies of the U.S in sub-Sahara Africa. The two sides work together in diverse areas of cooperation including economic development, security, health care and education, among others, he mentioned.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Ervin Massinga also added that thoughtfully selected photographs are presented in the exhibition, celebrating the milestones and connections between Ethiopian and the U.S. in various sectors, such as health, education, agriculture, and economic development.

"Each image serves as a reminder of the strong, resilient, long-term bonds that unite us."

The diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. were established in 1903 following the signing of a treaty of commerce by Emperor Menelik II and the U.S. representative, Robert Skinner in Ethiopia, it was learnt.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 9 MAY 2024