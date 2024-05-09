Ethiopia: Premier Renews Call for Political Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA - Resolving disagreements through poltical dialogue and close talks would help the nation ensure lasting peace and security, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

Speaking at a public rally held in Nekemte yesterday, premier Abiy underlined the importance of resolving disagreements through dialogue and urged armed groups to entertain peaceful dialogue thereby ensuring nationwide peace.

Appreciating the democratic culture of the Oromo people and acknowledging the existence of agendas that may cause disagreements, the prime minister stressed the necessity of sitting together to discuss and resolve differences.

Highlighting the inclusive development agenda of the government, he also expressed his confidence in the national economic growth.

The ongoing mega development projects are expected to further boost the national economy, despite the challenges posed by conflicts, he mentioned.

As Ethiopia navigates through these challenges, the call for peaceful dialogue echoes the need for unity and reconciliation to ensure a prosperous future for all of its citizens, demonstrators told local media.

The rally was attended by Deputy Prime Minister TemesgenTiruneh, House of Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager, and Chief Administrator of Oromia State Shimelis Abdisa, underscored the government's commitment to fostering peace and development in the state .

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 9 MAY 2024