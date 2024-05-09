Malawi: Returning Children to School As an Impetus to Recover From Effects of Natural Disasters in Nkhota Kota

Zenius Milward and his fellow learners were happily enjoying an English lesson at Msenjere Full Primary School in Nkhotakota when an unexpected visitor forced its way into their classroom on that Wednesday morning of February 28, 2024.

"As we took the lesson, we saw a mountain of water entering our classroom. We're surprised to see a water flow of such magnitude because there were no rains that day," narrated Zenius.

From February 27 to May 1, 2024, two districts of Nkhotakota and Karonga experienced what weather experts termed as 'prolonged heavy rains', which caused flooding of several rivers in many locations. In Nkhotakota, 152, 910 (33, 980 households) were affected while 4, 555 people were affected in Karonga district.

The floods that followed caused extensive damage to dwelling houses, infrastructure, agricultural assets and food stocks. The education sector was equally affected, particularly through destruction of school blocks and the washing away of teaching and learning materials, leaving both teachers and learners helpless.

According to UNICEF, the impacts on the education sectors left 18, 797 learners, including 109 with various disabilities, not able to access learning. The floods also brought down pit latrine thereby compromising sanitation and hygiene in schools.

This has prompted Save the Children International (SCI) to initiate a five-month project aimed at providing immediate response to the educational needs of the children as well as build the capacity of the teachers.

SCI Senior Area Operations and Humanitarian Manager, Steve Kamtimaleka, disclosed that they have mobilized MK80 million for the cause.

Kamtimaleka stated that the project will, among others, will distribute teaching and learning materials to the affected schools under Nkhotakota District Council.

"We believe the initiative will go a long way in recovering the learners and motivate them to work hard in their studies, especially now that some of them are preparing for their Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations," he said.

Head teacher at Msenjere Full Primary School, William Sumani, said the assistance had come at the right time when stakeholders are working towards reversing the effects of the natural disaster on education.

Sumani cited dropping out of school, absenteeism, decreased academic performance, loss of motivation, and post-traumatic stress disorder as some of the impacts of the disaster.

Save the Children International is among organizations that have partnered with the Government of Malawi in providing various relief items which include maize flour, maize, blankets, clothes, dignity kits, beddings, shelter materials (i.e tents and tarpaulins) medical supplies, baby supplies (feeding bottles, diapers and baby wipes) and WASH materials (water treating chemicals, plates, cups, pails and mobile toilets).