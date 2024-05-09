Malawi Improves On World Press Freedom Index Ranking

Malawi has made tremendous improvements in the promotion and safeguarding of media freedom, according to the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

The index shows the country has moved from position 82 to position 63 on the global ranking.

Speaking earlier during this year's World Press Freedom Day commemorations, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, said the Access to Information law, which came into effect in 2020, has played a crucial role in advancing media independence.

Kunkuyu further said government will continue to uphold the constitution and ensure that the rights of media practitioners are safeguarded.

Europe leads the press freedom as Norway ranks first, with numerous nations in the region having top rated press freedom environments.

Countries with the lowest press freedom include Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, with Eritrea ranked at the bottom.

Globally, political pressure is increasingly threatening journalism and public's right to know.