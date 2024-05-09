Malawi Improves On World Press Freedom Index Ranking

9 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Malawi has made tremendous improvements in the promotion and safeguarding of media freedom, according to the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

The index shows the country has moved from position 82 to position 63 on the global ranking.

Speaking earlier during this year's World Press Freedom Day commemorations, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, said the Access to Information law, which came into effect in 2020, has played a crucial role in advancing media independence.

Kunkuyu further said government will continue to uphold the constitution and ensure that the rights of media practitioners are safeguarded.

Europe leads the press freedom as Norway ranks first, with numerous nations in the region having top rated press freedom environments.

Countries with the lowest press freedom include Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, with Eritrea ranked at the bottom.

Globally, political pressure is increasingly threatening journalism and public's right to know.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.