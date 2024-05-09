Congo-Kinshasa: The Minerals Security Partnership Welcomes New Deal in Minerals Offtake and Processing Between Stl in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Umicore in Belgium

8 May 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The United States, as Chair of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), and MSP partners welcome the new deal finalized between STL, a subsidiary of La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Belgian company Umicore that advances cooperation on germanium offtake and processing.

This collaboration among MSP partners and the private sector is a powerful demonstration of the MSP's capacity to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains, which bring economic benefits to local communities and source countries like the DRC. As noted by the leadership of Umicore and Gecamines, this deal will also support sustainable recycling and the circular economy, develop new technical skills and expertise in the DRC, and elevate Gecamines' and the DRC's role as an important player in the processing of critical minerals.

This milestone agreement, forged through close collaboration with the 15 MSP partners, significantly increases the global supply of germanium, which is used in semiconductors, optical cables, solar cells, and more. The processed germanium will ultimately bolster supply chains to U.S., European, and Japanese markets.

To learn more about agreement, visit: https://www.umicore.com/en/newsroom/umicore-and-stl-sign-partnership-related-to-germanium-recycling/. For more information on the MSP, go to https://www.state.gov/minerals-security-partnership/. To stay up to date, follow Under Secretary Fernandez on X: @State_E, LinkedIn: @State-E, and Facebook: @StateDeptE. For media inquiries, please contact E_Communications@state.gov.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.