Malawi: 16 Prominent CSOs Gang Up Against DPP Chamkakala for Discontinuing Chilima's Case - Says the Move Undermines Anti-Corruption Efforts

A grouping of 16 civil society organisations (CSO), under the banner of National Advocacy Platform (NAP), has ganged up against the decision made by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala for discontinuing veep Saulos Chilima's corruption case.

In their press briefing held Wednesday evening in Lilongwe, the CSOs have blatantly condemned the DPP saying the move amounts to misuse of his discontinuance powers something which undermines anti-corruption efforts, allowing wrongdoers to evade consequences and fostering a culture of impunity.

"This erodes public trust in the justice system, affecting perceptions of fairness and discouraging investment. The development partners, witnessing such lapses in accountability, may view the country as high-risk for their investments and aid initiatives, potentially leading to reduced support and cooperation. Ultimately, this poses a threat to the nation's integrity, development, and adherence to the rule of law," said NAP coordinator, Benedicto Mbewe.

The grouping has since called for the need to amend the legislation to clarify and strengthen the limitations on the Director of Public Prosecutions' (DPP) powers to discontinue cases, adding this should ensure alignment with constitutional principles and international justice standards.

The grouping has further advocated for the establishment of an independent body to oversee and scrutinize prosecutorial decisions, enhancing transparency and accountability.

"We call upon the President to exercise his authority as outlined in section 102 (2) (b) of the Constitution to evaluate the current Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in light of serious concerns regarding impartiality and performance of his duties," he said.

The has also suggested the need to invest in training and capacity-building for prosecutors to ensure they adhere to the highest legal and ethical standards when making decisions.

"We need to launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about their rights and emphasize the judicial integrity necessary to combat corruption. This will also encourage a more informed and vigilant civil society," said Mbewe.

The DPP is yet to comment on the matter, but once he does we will give you an update.