South Africa: President to Engage Northern Cape Residents On Various Issues

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead government's interaction - in the form of a District Development Model Presidential Imbizo - with communities and stakeholders within the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Themed "Leave No One Behind", the 12th Presidential Imbizo promotes participatory democracy and inclusive development by allowing community members and stakeholders to voice proposals and express any concerns or dissatisfaction they may have about conditions in the district or province.

The official programme is expected to get underway at 11am at the Batlharos Sports Ground.

According to the Presidency, the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality is a rural district municipality which comprises three local municipalities - Ga- Segonyana, Joe Morolong and Gamagara.

"Mining, tourism, manufacturing and agriculture and forestry are key economic drivers in the district," the office said in a statement.

The imbizo is directed at enabling successful implementation of the "One District, One Plan" District Development Model in which residents, traditional leaders, business formations, organised labour and faith- and community-based organisations work with government across all phases of planning, implementation, and evaluation.

In March, residents of Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, had the opportunity to engage the President on the pressing matter of service delivery, among other issues.

There have been various build-up outreach activities led by all three spheres of government in parts of the district municipality and across the Northern Cape.

Ahead of the community engagement, President Ramaphosa will meet with the Northern Cape Provincial Executive of the House of Traditional and Khoi-san Leaders.