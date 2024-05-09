Ethiopia, German Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Climate Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and German have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing climate partnership.

State Minister, Ministry of Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen held discussion with Germany's State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, Jennifer Lee Morgan.

The meeting underscored a mutual dedication to Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) where renewable energy development and enhancing energy accessibility is key area of intervention.

Ethiopia's commendable investments in hydropower projects such as GERD and Koisha hydroelectric projects received praise that expected to boost the energy accessibility for Ethiopians.

The Green Legacy Initiative also acknowledged for its significant role for sustainability and effectiveness of the projects to this end, among others, during the meeting.

Germany expressed its keen interest in supporting Ethiopia's ambitious renewable energy endeavors.

Moreover, the collaboration on NDC and Climate Finance took center stage during discussions.

The two sides have also exchanged views on Ethiopia's forthcoming updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) expected in 2025, with plans outlined for reviewing of the achievements and shortfalls of the existing NDC.

They emphasized the imperative for climate finance accessibility and the capacity to mobilize the resources from the available sources too while innovative financing mechanisms could also be considered. This includes fostering private sector involvement in climate change solutions and green growth.

Germany committed to ongoing support for bolstering stakeholder engagement and capacity building in Ethiopia, particularly in the establishment of a robust climate information/knowledge system emerged as a key priority for collaborative efforts, deemed essential for informed decision-making and effective policy implementation.

The meeting concluded with a resolute commitment from Germany and Ethiopia to intensify collaboration, working closely to accelerate climate action and achieve their mutual objectives at national and regional level initiatives.

This strengthened partnership between Germany and Ethiopia signifies a unified resolve to combat climate change and foster a sustainable future for all, according to Ministry of Planning and Development.