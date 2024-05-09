Kenya: Media Urged to Maintain Professionalism in Support of Govt Agenda

Nairobi — The Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has called out to the media to collaborate with the government towards a better Kenya.

Speaking during an engagement with media owners today, in Nairobi, Mwaura stressed the need for media to conduct professional and ethical media practices to support the government's agenda.

"The media is the biggest stakeholder of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, which also serves as the National Government Communications Centre," he stated.

"I am currently chairing a pivotal meeting between the government and media owners at the Sarova Panafric, Nairobi. This engagement is aimed at strengthening partnerships that contribute towards a better Kenya," he added.

Furthermore, Mwaura underscored Kenya Kwanza's commitment to reinforcing its collaboration with the media to fully deliver its mandate to the people of Kenya.

Mwaura further assured that the government will remain firm in respecting and upholding the constitutional rights of the press to facilitate the delivery of timely and accurate information.

"The government will respect the principles of freedom of the press and the constitutional right to information, where the media serves as the essential channel through which Kenyans receive timely and accurate information," he stated