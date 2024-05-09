Somalia: Southwest State Forces Capture Militants - a Significant Victory in Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a series of successful operations against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, the Southwest state forces of Somalia have achieved notable victories, capturing 12 Al-Shabaab members and eliminating key figures within the organization.

These operations mark a significant step forward in the ongoing counterinsurgency efforts in Somalia. According to Somali state media, a government operation conducted in Somalia's Bay region on May 5, 2024, resulted in the elimination of two Al-Shabaab fighters, identified as Abdullahi Aliyow and Najib Abdisalan.

These individuals were responsible for tax collection for the group, a critical source of funding for their activities. This operation demonstrates the government's commitment to dismantling the financial infrastructure of Al-Shabaab, a crucial aspect of weakening the group's operational capabilities.

In a separate operation carried out in villages located outside the Baydhabo town, the Southwest state's spy agency unveiled several Al-Shabaab operatives.

These individuals were part of a larger network involved in terrorist activities, including planned assassinations, direct assaults, nighttime bombings, and extortion.

Twelve individuals were detained in this operation, highlighting the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations in combating terrorism.

These successes come amid ongoing efforts by the Somali government and its international partners to combat Al-Shabaab.

The Somali National Army, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops, and local militia have been working together to push back against the militant group. These efforts have resulted in the recapture of key strategic towns and the elimination of a significant number of Al-Shabaab fighters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The second phase of operations against Al-Shabaab, which kicked off in southwest and Jubaland states, has seen the participation of soldiers from neighboring Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, in addition to Somali forces.

This international cooperation underscores the importance of a united front in the fight against terrorism.

The recent victories against Al-Shabaab are part of a broader effort to stabilize Somalia, which has been battling violent extremism for the last 16 years. The government, with assistance from international partners, has managed to liberate several strategic towns from Al-Shabaab control.

However, the fight is far from over, and continued vigilance and cooperation will be crucial in ensuring long-term stability and security in Somalia.