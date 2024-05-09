South Africa: Shearing Shed to Take Local Market to New Heights

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Lubabalo Mabuyane, says the provincial government understands the importance of the agriculture sector in economic development and hence proper infrastructure is being provided to communal farmers.

Mabuyane said this when he handed over a shearing shed to communal wool growers at Jongabantu, in Ngqamakhwe, on Wednesday.

"Agriculture is very important to the economy of our province [and] that is what we preach every day. As the Premier of the province, I am proud and delighted about the good work done by the sheep farmers here, which produce a lot of wealth," Mabuyane said.

He encouraged sheep farmers to improve the quality of their sheep so that they can sell to the market for meat production.

The shearing shed, which will be owned by the Mbiza Wool Growers Association, was constructed by the provincial Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Department, as part of ongoing programmes to build suitable agricultural infrastructure in rural communities.

All the shearing sheds constructed by the department have a dip plunge (sheep dip tank); fencing; small stock handling facilities; water pump; two PVC tanks and shearing equipment, including a wool presser, sorting table, classing bins, shearing scissors, offices, and ablution facilities.

The Premier said he had heard about the harsh conditions the sheep farmers worked under when they sheared their sheep in garages and roundavels, which affected their wool production.

He said the R1.2 million investment for the shearing shed is aimed at supporting farmers to reach the next level of production.

Since 2019, the provincial government has completed a total of 905 agricultural infrastructure projects, including the fencing of productive lands, stock-water systems, dip tanks, stock handling facilities and sheds.

These projects supported 33 783 smallholder farmers and created 4 946 jobs through their implementation.

"In Ngqamakhwe area alone, the department has completed four shearing sheds worth R4.8 million while another one worth R1.2 million is under construction. Wool production in communal areas, such as Ngqamakhwe, and Dutywa, doubled from two million tons in 2004 to 5.5 million tons in 2021.

"The significance of this growth in monetary terms means incomes have increased from R18 million to more than R250 million in the same period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government is assisting farmers in Ngqamakhwe and across the province though a livestock improvement scheme where farmers are provided with high quality breed livestock," Mabuyane said.

The provincial government has also provided over 90 Dohne Merino Rams to farmers in Ngqamakhwe and is confident this will improve the quality of wool produced.

"Today's handover of the shearing shed is the fulfillment of our commitment to ensure rural farmers are beneficiaries of the government programme for the small farmer and a gesture of support.

"It is a catalyst for economic empowerment and a step towards self-sufficiency for our subsistence farmers," the Premier said.

Mbiza Wool Growers Association Chairperson, Sindisile Cekiso, said the association was formed in 2005 and has 111 members. He thanked officials for their assistance and support.

Amathole District Eastern Cape Communal Wool Growers Association Chairperson, Sikhumbule Nyengule, commended the department for taking care of communal farmers.

"The association is very happy by how government is working and delivering services. We are commercialising our product and we want sheep that are of high breed hence we are working together with government to achieve this goal," Nyengule said.