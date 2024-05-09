South Africa: Communities Eager to See and Listen to President Ramaphosa

Communities in Kuruman and the surrounding areas in the Northern Cape have come out in large numbers to listen to what President Cyril Ramaphosa will say at the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo on Thursday.

The imbizo is a government approach to improve integrated planning and service delivery across the three spheres of government, with district and metropolitan spaces as focal points of government and private sector investment.

Various government departments are exhibiting their products and services at the imbizo which was expected to get underway at 11am at the Batlharos Sports Ground.

Community members representing different regions in the province will be given an opportunity to voice their concerns to the President. The President and other leaders in government will then respond to issues.

Many people have gathered and are waiting to see and listen to the President when he give his address.

Government will also use the imbizo platform to take stock of the progress made since the last Presidential Imbizo in the province.

The District Development Model (DDM) enhances integrated and sustainable service delivery through the maximisation of intergovernmental planning, budgeting and implementation towards creating inclusive economic opportunities for locals.

Keorapetse Mothwa from Kuruman told SAnews she was excited that the President was visiting their area.

"I happy that the President is coming to our area. I only see him on TV. I am happy that I am going to see him today," Mothwa said.

Mothwa said if given an opportunity to speak to the President, she was going to ask him to build more schools and healthcare facilities in her community.

Frank Ratapi told SAnews he would ask the President to create more job opportunities.

"In this area the rate of unemployment is very high and this results in our young people turning to crime," he said.

At the last imbizo, the President heard about concerns such as a lack of service delivery, corruption, inadequate housing, unemployment and crime.

Ministers present at the imbizo had committed to dealing with the pressing matters, including the standard of water and sanitation and the state of roads.