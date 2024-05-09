South Africa: KZN Premier Saddened By Zamimpilo Market Fire

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed deep sadness at the effects of the devastating fire at the Zamimpilo Community Market in Mtubatuba in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.

The vibrant market, which was established and run by local women was razed to the ground by a raging fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dube-Ncube said the market had positioned itself as a cornerstone of the community self-sustainability, offering fresh produce, beautiful crafts, and a platform for women economic empowerment.

"We understand the immense loss this fire represents, not just for the stallholders who have lost their livelihoods, but for the entire community that cherished this space. However, we are heartened by the fact that no lives were lost during the devastation."

The Premier said that a thorough investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire and how it managed to destroy the entire market.

"We will work with every stakeholder, including the local municipality to establish the causes of the fire and the extent of the damage. Our immediate focus now remains the restoration of the livelihoods of the women and community members who lost everything in the fire," she said.

The Premier and the provincial government will establish the stallholders' urgent needs and explore all available avenues to offer support.

"We stand firmly with the women of Zamimpilo and the entire Mtubatuba community. Together, we will rebuild this treasured market and ensure its continued success as a symbol of local resilience and entrepreneurial spirit," the Premier said.

The Premier said that disaster relief teams are already assessing the situation, and they will provide immediate support to affected families, including temporary shelter, food, and essential supplies.

"The Zamimpilo Community Market has been a beacon of women resilience and unity, showcasing the rich produce and crafts of KwaZulu-Natal. The community market is a testament to the dedication of the women in their quest to support their families and prosper," Dube-Ncube said.