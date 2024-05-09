Malawi Airlines to Introduce New Flights to Three Countries

The Malawi Airlines says it is introducing new flights to three countries namely Mozambique, Rwanda and Uganda.

The company says the new routes are a sign of growth for the Airline.

Marketing Manager for the Airline, Only Taulo, told reporters that fares for the Airline were quite affordable.

"Soon we will start operating to Kigali, Rwanda. We will also be connecting to Nampula and Bemba in Mozambique and towards the end of the year, we are thinking of starting operating to Uganda. We are affordable and not expensive," remarked Taulo.

Commenting on the development, Dean of Faculty of Tourism, Hospitality and Management at Mzuzu University, Dr Lameck Zetu Khonje, told Nyasa Times that it was a good move in the right direction is as far as development in tourism is concerned.

"This is a very good development. Rwanda is a hot tourism destination in Africa and so connecting Malawi and Rwanda with direct flights will be very beneficial to Malawi. Mozambique is our neighbour and one of upcoming tourism destinations in Africa.

"So if we can have direct flights to Mozambique and Rwanda, we can easily get in-flows from these two countries. That is a very positive development because it is connecting the tourism hot spots with Malawi," remarked Khonje.

Airlines are one way of generating foreign exchange for countries across the globe.