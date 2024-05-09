Kenyans in the Diaspora Urged to Send More Money Back Home

Nairobi — The government has urged Kenyans living in the Diaspora to invest back at home.

In a statement delivered during a cultural event in Kingston, Jamaica, the Principal Secretary of Diaspora Affairs, Roseline K. Njogu, urged people living abroad to maintain strong ties back at home and take advantage of investment opportunities in various sectors.

The PS affirmed that this step will be fundamental to spurring the social and economic growth of the country.

"The PS, in the statement, encouraged Kenyans in the Diaspora to maintain and nurture the linkage back home by investing in various sectors of the economy for good returns and the socio-economic growth of Kenya," the State Department of Diaspora Affairs stated on X.

Cumulative inflow for the 12 months to January 2024 totaled $4,253 million compared to $4,039 million in the same period in 2023, which accounts for an increase of 5.3 percent, as per CBK data.

Njogu further assured that the government will strive to bring government services closer to Kenyans in the Diaspora, such as mobile consular services.

The PS further assured that the welfare of Kenyans living in the diaspora will always remain central and the driving force behind government programs and initiatives for the full benefit of Kenyans abroad.

"The PS in a statement read on her behalf by Mr. Glenns Etyang, Assistant Director in the Office of the PS during a cultural event in Kingston, Jamaica, reiterated and supported the efforts to adopt a holistic approach in serving the Kenyan Diaspora," it stated.