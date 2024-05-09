Mozambique: Was Formed to Support the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces in the Fight Against Islamist Terrorism in the Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

Maputo — According to the South African platform "DefenceWeb', a farewell ceremony for the Angolan and Namibian contingents, held at the airport in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, saw soldiers honored with mission service medals as well as applause and thanks.

Bidding soldiers from the two SADC countries farewell, SAMIM Force Commander, South African Major General Patrick Dube, said the work they did "will always remain in the hearts and minds of Mozambicans'.

SAMIM thanked them for commitment, dedication, courage and skills during their deployment in support of the Mozambican forces, noting their proud contribution to regional peace and security.

Botswana was the first country to exit SAMIM, followed by Lesotho and some of the South African contingent, although President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the presence of South African troops until the end of the year.

"That leaves, as far as can be ascertained, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia with troops on the ground in Cabo Delgado. The presence of Namibian soldiers and equipment was not previously mentioned in SADC statements or SAMIM social media postings', writes "DefenceWeb'.

SAMIM operations started in August 2021 in the districts of Macomia, Muidumbe and Nangade.