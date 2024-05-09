Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Presents - a Visual Journey of 120 Years of Bilateral Relations

press release

Addis Ababa, May 9, 2024 - On May 8, 2024, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga, together with State Minister of Tourism Sileshi Girma, officially opened a photo exhibition at the National Museum in Addis Ababa marking the 120-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Ethiopia. The exhibition serves as a powerful reflection of the enduring and profound bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Entitled "A Visual Journey of Bilateral Relations," the exhibition showcases 28 thoughtfully selected images that portray the deep connections between the two nations. From May 8th to May 26th, the exhibition will be open to the public at the National Museum, followed by displays at the Institute of Ethiopian Studies on the Addis Ababa University campus from May 29th to June 8th and at the Hyatt Regency from June 17th to July 7th. Each venue will offer a curated collection of photographs that capture the essence of the bilateral relationship across various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, and economic development.

"We are thrilled to unveil this exhibition as a celebration of the enduring friendship between the United States and Ethiopia," stated Ambassador Massinga. "Through these powerful images, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the shared values and aspirations that bind our nations."

In addition to the physical exhibits, the entire collection will be made available on the Embassy website, providing a virtual experience for a global audience.

The exhibition serves not only as a platform for cultural exchange but also underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthening their partnership for the benefit of their people and the world. Additional venues for showcasing the exhibition will be announced on our social media platforms.

To learn more about the #Ethiopia_US120Years of Partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook, X and Instagram.